CENTCOM Chief Scolds Congressman During Hearing: ‘That’s an Entirely Inappropriate Statement From You, Sir’

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper scolded Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) for making an “inappropriate statement” on Tuesday after Moulton asked him “how many more Americans” would have to die for President Donald Trump’s “mistake” in Iran.

During a hearing with Cooper in Congress on Tuesday, Moulton questioned, “The president has called for unconditional surrender. Is that part of the plan?”

“Congressman, we achieved all of our military objectives,” replied Cooper. “We are presently in a ceasefire, we’re executing a blockade, and we’re prepared for a broad range of contingencies.”

Moulton shot back, “Well it doesn’t seem to be going well, and I would like to know how many more Americans we have to ask to die for this mistake. Do you know?”

“I think that’s an entirely inappropriate statement from your, sir, will all due respect,” snapped Cooper, to which Moulton responded, “It’s not a statement, it’s a question.”

CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper visibly angered after Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said he “would like to how many more Americans we have to ask to die for this mistake.”



“I think that’s an entirely inappropriate statement from you, sir, with all due respect,” Cooper responded. pic.twitter.com/mDsDxOCJB5 — Joseph Haboush (@jhaboush) May 19, 2026

So far, 15 U.S. soldiers have been killed in Trump’s war against Iran, while more than 500 others have been injured.

More than 6,000 Iranians have also been killed, including 120 school children who were killed during the U.S. bombing of a school.

President Trump cancelled another planned wave of attacks against Iran this week at the last minute after being urged by allies in the Gulf states to hold off.

“I was an hour away. We were all set to go,” said Trump on Tuesday. “It would have been happening right now. Yeah, it was all done. The boats, the ships were all loaded. They were all loaded to the brim and we were all set to start.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!