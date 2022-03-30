Dan Abrams Mocks CNN’s ‘Obsession’ With Sean Penn: Why Do They Keep ‘Having Him On?’

Dan Abrams accused CNN of having a “curious obsession” with the opinions of actor and activist Sean Penn.

Tuesday on his NewsNation program, the Mediaite founder spotlighted the numerous times CNN has interviewed Penn about a variety of topics over the last few years. In his most recent CNN appearance, which took place on Jim Acosta’s show this past weekend, Penn demanded the Academy Awards invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to virtually address the Oscars. If they did not, Penn promised to “smelt” his own Oscar in public.

Abrams called Penn’s push to have the Ukrainian leader speak at the Oscars “a nice idea, but not practical for a variety of reasons, including that Zelensky has much bigger things to worry about.” Abrams also noted Penn didn’t win any Oscars this year, and therefore had nothing to smelt.

“But I’m more concerned about CNN’s ongoing obsession with Sean Penn,” Abrams said.

From there, the NewsNation host rolled footage of CNN interviewing Penn about the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Congress, and other issues throughout the years. Abrams explained that he became aware of CNN’s “Penn obsession” when Brianna Keilar held an extremely-heated interview with Abrams in 2020 over A&E’s decision to cancel Live PD (which Abrams hosted), then spoke to Penn in the very next segment — with the actor calling Abrams a “used car salesman.”

“Maybe I have a bias,” Abrams said, “but I’ll take an insult from Sean Penn any day. I just don’t quite get why CNN keeps having him on. Well, actually, I do get it, and that’s the sad part.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

