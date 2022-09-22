Dan Abrams Predicts Trump Indictment Likely After Being Found with Classified Documents

Dan Abrams said there is a likelihood former President Donald Trump will be indicted over classified documents, even more so than possible charges stemming from numerous other ongoing investigations into him.

He theorized Trump might be charged over his retention of classified documents after he left the White House.

Abrams, who is the founder of Mediaite, noted he previously predicted Trump would face an indictment on charges of hoarding classified materials in the 40% range.

He upped that prediction to the 60% range on Thursday.

On NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, the host discussed the latest revelations about the Department of Justice’s claim that Trump refused to turn over documents to the National Archives upon leaving office while also ignoring multiple requests after departing the White House.

Trump has claimed he had the authority to declassify any documents, at-will.

The outcome of the Georgia election interference investigation remains to be seen, as Abrams pointed out. But as Trump faces legal challenge after legal challenge, Abrams said Trump might have finally found one he can’t beat.

“I’ve long said that I did not think that Donald Trump would be indicted in connection with Jan. 6,” he said. “I still believe that. I also don’t believe he’ll be indicted in connection with the attorney general of New York.”

Abrams added:

But I’m starting to believe that he very well may get indicted over these documents. Not for retaining them, but for refusing to turn them over after a subpoena was issued. I’d said previously, I thought there was maybe a 40% chance – meaning it was a close call, and if it is close, Trump is not helping his case with the claims of evidence planting and mental declassification. That could now be pushing a divided DOJ over the hump. So, I’m now at the point where I believe maybe there’s a 60% chance he gets indicted. But just making up these numbers.

Abrams’ prediction came hours after Trump’s own special master in the case asked his attorneys to prove his claims he both declassified all documents in his possession and the FBI potentially planted evidence in his home during an August FBI raid.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

