Dan Abrams Ridicules Media Lovefest With Jeff Bezos Despite Shocking Washington Post Exposé on Blue Origins

Dan Abrams hammered the media for what he sees as incessantly positive coverage of Jeff Bezos, particularly as they ignore the negative news surrounding the Amazon executive chairman.

The Mediaite founder and host of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live used his latest “Mediaite Moments” segment to hone in on the Washington Post’s exposé on the toxic workplace culture at Bezos’s aerospace company, Blue Origin. Abrams began by complimenting the Post for running the story “even when the subject is the owner of your paper, i.e., your boss.”

“But, if you’re watching cable news today, you might not even know that the Washington Post story broke,” Abrams said. “We looked, and it seems there were zero mentions of the Washington Post story since it went live Monday morning.”

From there, Abrams ran a montage of cable news clips focused on the news that William Shatner, the original Captain Kirk on Star Trek, is going to space on Blue Origins’ next mission. Abrams acknowledged the story’s entertainment value, but he stuck to his point that “underneath this is the undeniable truth that the media is obsessed with Jeff Bezos.”

“The lack of coverage on this blockbuster report about the very space company that everyone’s talking about today is pretty telling about the media landscape,” Abrams said. After more clips of cable news people fawning over Bezos, Abrams arrived at the question: “what is behind the media’s lovefest with the one billionaire ‘good guy?'”

“Three reasons in my view,” he said. “He’s one of them — us owning a beloved media property, he’s progressive, and — this one’s a little conspiratorial — but he’s super-wealthy and can personally drive massive ad buys.”

Abrams concluded by wondering if the media is going to start gushing over Elon Musk now that the Tesla CEO has surpassed Bezos as the world’s richest man.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

