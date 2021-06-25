CNN’s Brianna Keilar and her producers appear to be avid viewers of Tucker Carlson Tonight, evidenced by the consistent and thorough mockery and feet-to-fire holding she gives the Fox News host, which was again on display Friday morning.

On Thursday evening, Tucker Carlson insulted Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in a remarkably dismissive manner, calling him stupid, obsequious, and a “pig,” after the top U.S. General defended teaching critical race theory in military academies.

Carlson also asked his fearful viewers how we save America before it turns into Rwanda in front of an “Anti-White Mania” logo, and compared MSNBC contributor Michael Eric Dyson to former KKK Grandwizard David Duke, saying “only the colors have changed,” which is just the latest in the Fox News host’s racialized critiques of Black media figures including CNN’s Don Lemon.

Keilar opened her New Day segment by first ridiculing another Fox News primetime host, Laura Ingraham, who interviewed the first individual to plead guilty to participating in the attack on the capitol on January 6th. Keilar compared the remarkably sympathetic tenor that Ingraham provided her guest to the harsh scrutiny she provided the protestors, and looters, following the killing of George Floyd.

But it was Keilar’s pivot, saying “she’s copycatting this guy,” and eventual metaphorical evisceration of Carlson that merits the headline here.

The New Day anchor mocked Carlson’s critique of Milley by noting the top general has served his country in 10 separate tours overseas. “That is five years,” she followed. “That is more time than Tucker Carlson spent at his probably third-choice boarding school.”

“Tucker Carlson didn’t serve,” she continued. “His biggest achievement is having nine lives in the world of cable news. Making a bowtie famous, and getting away with promoting conspiracy theories, night after night after night.”

After playing a clip of Carlson asking “how do we save this country, before we become Rwanda?” Keilar shot back “That isn’t just a dog whistle. It’s a white whistle.” Following Carlson’s mockery of “white rage” Keilar concluded “he pretends white rage doesn’t exist. He is white rage!”

Watch above via CNN.

