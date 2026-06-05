‘Morning Joe’ Host Claims Trump Was ‘Projecting’ His Own ‘Frailties’ When He Called Joe Biden ‘Sleepy’

Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire argued President Donald Trump was “projecting” his own “frailties” when he dubbed ex-President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” on Friday morning’s show.

He made the claim after fellow co-host Willie Geist said Trump looked “fully passed out” a day before, while EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin was speaking at the White House.

Geist then asked if Trump was up all night posting, or if there was another explanation for his very public “nap.”

Lemire said Trump was definitely up posting the night before — but he thinks there is a bigger issue with the president’s energy level as he approaches his 80th birthday this month.

“This is becoming almost a daily occurrence. And as much as the White House likes to push back on this, there are questions about, you know, his health, his fitness,” Lemire said. “He had another physical at Walter Reed a week or so back, we haven’t really gotten much in the way of results.”

He continued, “A week from Sunday, he turns 80. And yes, we heard for four years about ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden. You know, not that I like to credit [MS NOW analyst] John Heilemann with much, but the confession or projection construct here works, Willie. Where this is clearly, you know, President Trump projecting his own, perhaps, frailties and need for naps during the day.”

Geist continued from there, wondering if the Knicks game on Wednesday night made Trump tired; the president said he watched most of the game, with a break in the middle to talk to generals.

Lemire also pointed out that the White House has bashed reporters who accused Trump of dozing off on-camera previously. He referenced the Trump Administration’s Rapid Response account on X telling Reuters reporter Idrees Ali last month that Trump was “blinking, you absolute moron,” after Ali posted a picture of Trump with his eyes closed.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

Tired or not, Trump has been more available to journalists than Biden since reentering the White House. The New York Post reported Trump had 493 press interactions in his first year back in the White House — 85% more than Biden.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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