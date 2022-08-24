Dave Portnoy Ramps Up Attack on Alex Stein: ‘He’s a Right-Wing Lunatic’

Barstool President, Dave Portnoy returned to his Twitter war with right-wing commentator Alex Stein during a recent episode of his show.

On Monday, Portnoy and Stein started an online feud after a video from Stein was shared and promptly deleted from the Barstool Sports Twitter account.

Barstool cited that the post was deleted because it discussed gambling in a negative light, which violated a content rule at the company, which is owned by a gambling giant, Penn Entertainment Inc.

Stein pushed back on the Barstool and Portnoy, saying, “It’s so cute that @barstoolsports is owned by @stoolpresidente who is accused of the most heinous things but they are too afraid to keep my content up.”

The “heinous things” Stein referred to was most likely accusations of sexual assault against Portnoy, which he has repeatedly denied.

After the fight was in full force, Stein shared a direct message in which Portnoy invited Stein to appear on his podcast. But that invitation was later rescinded.

Portnoy spoke about the fight on the latest episode of The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co.

“The more I became aware of who he was and what he did. Like, I have absolutely no interest. People are saying he’s a comedian. He points out hypocrisy. No, he doesn’t. He’s just a right-wing lunatic,” he said.

“Like if you go up to people and just start screaming, ‘Baby murderer,’ you’re like, you have no interest in any type of discussion. That’s how you feel. Fine. You’ll never change, but he’s not gonna be on this show. His last DM to me made no sense, but I’m done talking to him,” Portnoy added.

He proceed to pull the direct message up on his phone and recite the message from Stein.

“It was — ‘It’s so great. You’re melting down on Twitter is in 4k. And honestly, my original comment wasn’t meant to be a dig. I was trying to make a point that some accusations are false and not to believe everything you hear, but you just melted like a rich baby.’ That makes no sense. How is your first dig?” Portnoy questioned.

“Like what in the world are you talking?” Portnoy asked, confused.

Listen above via The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co.

