David Gergen Says That ‘Crazy’ Trump Is Worse Than Nixon and ‘Could Bring the Whole System Down’

David Gergen said on Tuesday that Donald Trump is actually “more dangerous” than Richard Nixon ever was. In a segment responding to numerous claims made in a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender about the last days of the Trump administration, Nixon’s former speechwriter said that were similarities, but also a key difference.

“There certainly seem to be some similarities and parallels,” Gergen told Wolf Blitzer.

“But there are also striking differences, Wolf.”

He elaborated:

The fact was that what we worried about with Trump was that he was crazy, and he’s still crazy and he was unhinged and you know he could bring the whole system down. And he has all these authoritarian tendencies. Richard Nixon, by contrast, actually respected the Constitution. When the Supreme Court came down with its decision he had to turn over the tapes – the tapes of his conversations that he knew would sink him – he said, ‘Turn over the tapes,” and then he was booted out of office. So I think you have to put Trump in a different camp, in a more dangerous camp than Nixon.

Trump has yet to say whether he will run for president in 2024.

CNN’s Jim Acosta followed by saying that after the election, “Trump was a deranged, desperate man who was just looking in any direction to bail him out of losing that election. He was trying to strong-arm the vice president. He was calling election officials across the country. Do you remember the crazy call that he had with the secretary of state in Georgia asking for 11,000 votes?”

Acosta speculated that such actions could be crimes.

“These appear to be crimes that were committed by the former president,” he said. “At what point is he going to pay a price for that? And if he doesn’t pay a price for it, what kind of consequences could that have for the country down the road? Could be very severe consequences.”

Watch above via CNN.

