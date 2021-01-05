comScore

Twitter Erupts as ‘Loyal’ Mike Pence Faces More Pressure From Trump to Overturn Election: ‘He’s About to Get Thrown Under the Bus’

By Leia IdlibyJan 5th, 2021, 12:14 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

After four years of unwavering devotion to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence might find himself “under the bus” if he ignores pressure from the president to “reject” the Electoral College vote.

“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump wrote in an entirely false Tuesday tweet.

Pence’s only role during the electoral-vote count on Jan. 6 is to open certificates from each state and announce the winning Electoral College slates, which were already certified by each state’s executive official.

If Pence does decide to continue backing Trump, regardless of the Constitution, and announces the results of the “alternate slate of electors” as oppose to the Electoral College’s, Congress still has the power to overrule him.

Trump’s tweet followed a similar threat he made to Pence during his speech at a Georgia senate campaign rally on Monday.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” Trump said. “I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

Amused by the idea that Pence could become Trump’s latest enemy after four years of devotion, pundits took to Twitter to react to the news:

Others focused less on Trump’s attempts to publicly coerce Pence, instead emphasizing the “absurd and incredibly dangerous” nature of the false statement:

 

 

