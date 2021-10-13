Newsmax Guests Try to Downplay Gruden’s Comments: ‘Over in Europe, The Word F****t Is Actually for a Cigarette’

On Wednesday, a pair of Newsmax guests did their damndest to portray Jon Gruden as a victim of cancel culture. Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after leaked emails showed he made a series of racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments.

In one email, Gruden called the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a “faggot” and a ‘clueless anti football pussy.’ He also referred to “queers” when talking about an openly gay draftee. In another, he said NFL Players Association director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black, “has lips the size of michellin tires.”

David Harris Jr claimed the reaction to the emails is overblown.

“I read portions of the email for him to refer to a Black man and say he had lips the size of Michelin tires,” said Harris. “You know, what happened to some good old fashioned football humor and banter? I don’t think that means he’s a racist.”

Harris defended Gruden’s using derogatory terms for gay people.

“You know what, over in Europe, the word faggot’s actually for a cigarette. [Editor’s note: it’s actually just ‘fag’] So who knows if that’s what he was talking about? But to use this and just slander Jon Gruden and make him stand down and resign from the head coaching job of the Raiders–for me, I stopped watching football when they all started taking a knee and then when they started doing the whole BLM stuff, I didn’t want to watch ’em anymore.”

Dave Rubin chimed in to say to downplay Gruden’s “lips” comment as well.

“On David Harris’ point about big lips, You know, I’m here in Los Angeles and big lips have nothing to do with skin color. It’s basically a botched injection job over in Beverly Hills.”

