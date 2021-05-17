De Blasio Hits Cuomo Over $5 Million Book Deal: It Was ‘State-Sponsored Literature’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took another shot at Andrew Cuomo on Monday night, reacting to reporting about the governor’s book deal.

Errol Louis asked the mayor about new revelations that Cuomo is getting a whopping $5.1 million for the book he wrote last year about his pandemic leadership.

Louis noted the investigation looking into Cuomo using state resources for the book, and asked de Blasio, “Was it improper, in your opinion?”

“I think it was state-sponsored literature,” de Blasio said. “This guy clearly depended upon public employees to do a lot of the work, and that’s not acceptable.”

“You don’t need a lot of ethics training to figure out that’s not acceptable,” he added.

You can watch above, via NY1.

