House Democrat Declares Jan 6 Rioters Being ‘Coddled’ and Complaints About Their Treatment Are ‘Laughable’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blasted jailed January 6 rioters ahead of a congressional visit to the D.C. jail where they are being held, headed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA).

Crockett is one of of two House Democrats who will join the group visit and she explained on Friday’s Morning Joe that her goal was to provide a “counter” to whatever Greene and other Republicans say about what they see.

“We need to make sure someone is there to tell an actual account of what the historical nature of this visit,” she said. Greene has meanwhile referred to those jailed for the Capitol riot as “political prisoners.”

Crockett claimed before her trip that people are “coddling” January 6 rioters, and she pushed back against claims that they are political prisoners or being mistreated in any way, though she reiterated she still needs to witness the conditions for herself.

Crockett said:

They know nothing about what bad conditions are and I’m going to clarify that after I can see with my own two eyes, but in the state of Texas, we don’t even have air conditioning in our prisons and we are once again in the state of Texas so we’ve had inmates die from overheating. The idea that these folks should engage somehow in a real conversation now that January 6ers, mostly White folk, are saying that these accommodations don’t work for them when Black and Brown folk have been trying to have a real conversation around what prison accommodations should look like if we are just going to be humane is laughable. So I look forward to this visit and I look forward to reporting out on the accommodations and whether or not they are subpar.

Crockett also mocked a recent recording of the Star Spangled Banner released by the so called “J6 Prison Choir.” The song featured former President Donald Trump.

“We also know that there’s some choir that they have and they’re on iTunes or something,” Crockett said. “These folk are not being treated like the average inmates.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com