Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens Absolutely Explodes on House Floor, Refuses to Yield Ahead of Coronavirus Vote

Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI) went off in a rant on the House floor prior to the vote for the coronavirus stimulus package, calling for her fellow representatives to “take this disease seriously,” as cases in Michigan continue to rise rapidly.

“Many Americans may perish unexpectedly and suddenly in unfair circumstances. These are not pleasant words to hear — treatments and cures are needed, they will take time. Economic security must be guaranteed,” Stevens said.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has spread throughout our land. Listen to the scientists and the doctors who have spent a lifetime in this space. Listen to Dr. Fauci, this is not a moment to provide the false comforts of times past.”

“I request 30 more seconds, because I rise before you… not for personal tension, but to encourage you to take this disease seriously. I rise for every American who is scared right now!” Stevens remarked, before getting cut off by the presiding officer.

Stevens was eventually granted 30 more seconds, as she continued to speak despite calls that her time was up.

“…sharing in the profession with those who have not come before you. Similar times of trying medical needs: wars and flus past. You will see darkness, you will be pushed, and our society needs you to stand together at this time. Our country loves you. To our doctors and our nurses, I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid,” Stevens ranted before getting cut off once again.

Stevens pressed on despite the fact that the presiding officer called on the next speaker and said “the gentlelady from Michigan is no longer recognized.”

According to Michigan news site MLive, “The total number of cases now stand at 2,856, up from 2,295 on Wednesday.” There have also been at least 60 deaths.

Stevens represents the 11th District of Michigan – which includes places such as Auburn Hills in the Detroit area. The district has been particularly hard hit, as local news site Bridge reports that Wayne county — which is partially represented by Stevens — has more than 1,300 coronvirus cases as of this writing, by far the most in the state.

Eric Esshaki, a Republican candidate who is running against her for Congress, called Stevens out for an anti-Trump Tweet posted on Thursday night:

This is the tweet that @HaleyLive just posted about @realDonaldTrump. I called it out as disgusting and she deleted it. She will answer for this at the polls this fall. @GOPChairwoman @PolarBarrett @JordynHermani pic.twitter.com/P4bwhwP9An — Eric Esshaki for Congress (@EsshakiCongress) March 26, 2020

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

