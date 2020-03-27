Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) railed against the coronavirus stimulus bill backed by Senate Democrats and Republicans Friday, calling it “one of the largest corporate bailouts” in history which provides just “crumbs for our families” during the crisis.

“I represent one of the hardest-hit communities in the hardest-hit city in this country. Queens, New York. Thirteen dead in a night in Elmhurst Hospital alone,” declared Ocasio-Cortez. “Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment, we don’t have the necessary ventilators, but we have to go into this vote eyes wide open.”

“What did the Senate majority fight for?” she continued. “One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful! The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs for our families, and the option that we have is to either let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars, which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars, to contribute to the largest income inequality gap in our future.”

“There should be shame about what was fought for in this bill, and the choices that we have to make,” the congresswoman concluded.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

