American conservatives’ fixation with far right foreign leaders continued on Monday night, as Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield and guest Dennis Prager praised President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

Stinchfield said the United States needs to “take cues from Brazil” when it comes the policies regarding Covid-19 mandates, namely, that there shouldn’t be any. The Newsmax host aired multiple clips of Bolsonaro giving lip service to notions of individual freedom, throughout which Stinchfield peppered the far right leader with praise.

“In Trump-like fashion, he has turned his nation around by embracing freedom,” he said, while also lying that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have been “quite effective” against Covid-19.

Stinchfield’s guest also heaped praise on Bolsonaro.

“I am going to go on the internet right after your show, and I am going to get the transcription of his talk. and then edit it and play it on my show,” said Prager. “It is remarkable to hear what the man says. I hate to say this because I so love this country; it makes me want to learn Portuguese and move there.”

It’s amazing to me, as I said, that America or this president, Joe Biden, should be taking cues from Bolsonaro in Brazil,” replied Stinchfield, who asked his guest, “Have you ever seen it as oppressive, as tyrannical as we face right now?”

Prager claimed that “this is the first time in American history free speech is threatened.” He then addressed Monday’s announcement by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced she’ll deploy the National Guard to fill the void left by healthcare workers who quit or were terminated because they refused to get vaccinated, per the state’s mandate.

“They are more interested in power, than in your living,” said Prager. “That’s what people must understand. By the way this makes me think we must abolish emergency powers. It should no longer be allowable in this country. That is how Hitler took power – with emergency powers in the in the elections of the–right after the Weimar Republic. We must abolish emergency powers because the left will misuse it as all fascists do.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

