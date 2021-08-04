Ron DeSantis (R-FL) shot back at President Joe Biden’s message to him and other Republican governors who’ve taken action against mask mandates.

On Tuesday, Biden once again called upon Americans to take steps against the coronavirus while the highly-contagious delta variant of the disease is sweeping through the country. The president also alluded to Republican governors taking steps to prohibit locally-instituted mask mandates, and his message to them was “If you aren’t going to help, please get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing.”

Even though Florida is currently in the middle of a Covid case surge, DeSantis recently threatened to cut off funding to schools and localities that implement mask mandates. The governor gave a speech on Wednesday where he was expected to talk about Florida’s economic situation, but he wound up going on the attack against mask mandates while claiming Biden wants to put the country back on lockdown.

Let me tell you this: if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not gonna let you get away with it. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way…If you’re trying to lock people down, I’m standing in your way, and I’m standing for the people of Florida. Why don’t you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about Covid from you.

Watch above, via WEAR ABC3.

