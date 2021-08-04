Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused President Joe Biden on Fox News on Wednesday of having “chutzpah” by telling Republican governors on Tuesday to help or “get out of the way” given the spike in coronavirus cases along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On America Reports, teeing up Cruz, co-anchor John Roberts said, “The president pointed out that one-third of all Covid cases are in Florida or Texas, suggesting that the lack of mask mandates is going to help the spread, saying that they need to lead or get out of the way. With the cases spiking, senator, does he have a point?”

“There’s a Yiddish word called chutzpah,” said Cruz. “And I think Joe Biden is embodying that word right now.”

Cruz went on to say, “We just had news breaking today that in the last several months, the Biden administration has released over 7,000 illegal aliens who were Covid positive just in one Texas city, in the city of McAllen, in the Rio Grande Valley. Last week, the Biden administration released over 1,500 illegal aliens in … McAllen who were Covid positive.”

“That is unacceptable and they keep doing it,” added Cruz. “And Joe Biden likes to talk about this pandemic. Well I’ll tell you what: the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was a superspreader event because their open border is endangering not just the people of Texas, but the people all across the country.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

