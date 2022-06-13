After Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing went into recess, Jake Tapper broke down what he deemed to be “devastating testimony” against former President Donald Trump and the Big Lie.

Tapper focused on former Attorney General Bill Barr’s recorded deposition with January 6 investigators. Barr testified that he pushed back on Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen — stating that, as Trump kept sticking to his conspiratorial claims, the former AG thought to himself “If he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact… He’s become detached from reality.”

It was that statement that caused Tapper to label Barr the hearing’s “star witness,” saying “we heard some devastating testimony from a number of Trump insiders.” The CNN anchor remarked that Barr was corroborated by other Trump allies and Justice Department officials who tried to tell the ex-president the truth, but “he kept believing unhinged conspiracy theory after unhinged conspiracy theory.”

Dana Bash followed up by saying the hearing presented “absolute vivid descriptions” of Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his loss. Bash continued alongside Abby Phillip as they raised the question of whether the hearing will establish that Trump acted with intent by trying to overturn the election after so many people told him he lost it.

“Now we also have questions about his capacity, his mental capacity in that role,” said Phillip. “And I think that’s actually the elephant in the room of a lot of this testimony: Bill Barr basically saying you can’t rationalize with this guy.”

Watch above, via CNN.

