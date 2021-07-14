WATCH: Cuban YouTube Star Arrested By Police During Live Shot With Spanish Television

A unique view of how Cuban authorities were dealing with the demonstrations and protests currently unfolding was captured during a live interview on Spanish television.

Cuban influencer and Internet personality Dina Stars — who has been documenting the protests since they started last week — was appearing on Spain’s Cautro TV network Tuesday afternoon when the interview was interrupted by her arrest. Stars has been a prominent critic of the Cuban government. Her 71,000-plus Instagram followers—and nearly 40,000 YouTube subscribers—have see her posts calling for the Cuban government to step down.

During an interview about the Cuban uprising with Cuatro’s Marta Flich, Stars abruptly got up to answer the door to Cuban police, the details of which were reported by The Sun:

Stars, who has been a prominent critic of the government, was speaking to Spain’s Cuatro TV station this afternoon when security services apparently detained her live on air. Footage of the broadcast shows a friend enter her room to break the news that police are outside, as she warns presenter Marta Flich: “Security is out there… I have to go out.” As she gets up to go and confront them, the young Cuban says: “I make the government responsible for whatever happens to me. “They’re forcing me to go with them. I have to go.”

Stars arrest comes after two days of protests in Havana and throughout the country of Cuba amid anger over the economic straits, the Communist regime finds itself. According to the Sun, “Stars, who has been reporting on the protests, had previously shared a video of a demonstration in Havana and images of pro-government protesters carrying sticks.”

