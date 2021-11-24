The defense team in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial expressed disappointment on Wednesday about the convictions of the three defendants in the case.

Arbery, a Black man, was shot and killed in a Georgia neighborhood last year by three White people – Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan – who were convicted on Wednesday for his death. The defendants face a minimum of life in prison. Following the verdict, the three were taken into the custody of the sheriff. A sentencing date has not been set.

Travis McMichael’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, addressed reporters outside the courthouse:

We want to thank everyone who gathered here in front of the Glynn County courthouse to show their support, either for the Arbery family or for the McMichaels. We understand more than you know how valuable it is to have people come together, peacefully assemble, share their voices, share what’s in their hearts, share what’s in their minds. This is a very difficult day for Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael. These are two men who honestly believed that what they were doing was the right thing to do. However, a Glynn County jury has spoken. They have found them guilty and they will be sentenced. And that is a very disappointing and sad verdict for myself and for Bob [Rubin] and for our team. But we also recognize that this is a day of celebration for the Arbery family. We cannot tear our eyes away from the way that they feel about this. And we understand that they feel they have gotten justice today. We respect that. We honor that. Because we honor this jury trial system.

Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael, said that the defense attorneys “absolutely” plan to appeal and that his client looked “stoic” in reaction to the conviction.

Watch above, via CNN.

