Chris Hayes Bashes ‘Trump Supreme Court’ for Helping GOP ‘Mow Down Every Black’ Lawmaker With Bombshell Ruling

MS NOW host Chris Hayes complained to Jen Psaki that the Supreme Court dominated by appointees of President Donald Trump is helping Southern states “mow down every Black member of Congress in the Old South.”

The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision last week striking down a majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana in a ruling that further weakened protections embedded in the Voting Rights Act.

In very rapid fashion, Republican legislatures in states across the South leapt to redistrict under the new ruling.

On Thursday, protests erupted as Tennessee Republicans rammed through a map that eliminated all Democratic districts.

During the toss to Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the hosts discussed the prospect of fighting on the new playing field going into the next elections, and Hayes took a hard jab at “the Trump Supreme Court”:

MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: That is All In on this Thursday night. The briefing with Jen Psaki starts right now. Good evening, Jen. MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: Chris, I can’t get over the story of the reflecting pool. I’m still recovering from that one you just covered. But it is real. Anyway, I have been completely nerding out and trying to really understand, as I’m sure you have been, where there is potential for Democrats to expand, to redistrict in states next year, given– after last week. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Yup! MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: That’s gonna be the story. That is a huge story. I’ve been dying to talk to Eric Holder. I’m gonna talk to him in just a moment. I think we all have to become experts on this kind of, where states can, where the rules are challenging, what the laws are, all of it. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Yes, absolutely. And I think, again, the only thing we’ve we’ve learned here is you sort of fire with fire and you got to sort of battle back to par. Which is what Democrats had done until, with the assistance of the Trump Supreme Court, the southern states are now trying to mow down every Black congress member in the Old South. MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: Exactly. We’re going to talk a lot about that. We’re talking about that with Eric Holder, too. But anyway, just another day in paradise. I’ll see you tomorrow. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Just another day in paradise, bye.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

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