Piers Morgan Unloads on ‘Colossal Hypocrite’ Mark Levin in Scathing 5-Minute-Long Takedown

Piers Morgan escalated his feud with Fox News host Mark Levin Thursday night by dropping a scathing 5-minute-long takedown of the pro-Trump commentator, calling him a “colossal hypocrite” with nothing more than “a Sunday night graveyard slot on cable news.”

Last week, Morgan and conservative commentator Megyn Kelly teamed up to hammer Levin during a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, with Morgan condemning the host’s rhetoric on Iran and against critics of Israel’s policies as “completely shameful and outrageous.”

Levin shot back, calling Morgan a “vile assh*le” on X.

On Thursday, Morgan uploaded a clip to his YouTube channel dedicated to Levin.

“Mark Levin is a little-known American broadcaster with a Sunday night graveyard slot on cable news,” the journalist began. “Very few people watched Mark Levin and before the Iran war began, very few people knew Mark Levin at all. He first came to my attention because of his extraordinary social media outburst about many of the people I happened to be interviewing.”

Arguing that the Iran war was unpopular among Americans, Morgan noted that “many of the big opinion leaders on the MAGA right are turned on Trump because of it” – except Levin.

Levin, Morgan went to argue, had “carved out a new role” for himself as “the president’s Sunday night armchair attack dog barking fury at anyone who criticizes the president. In return, the president has tried to boost his flagging ratings.”

Morgan pointed to a lengthy Truth Social post by President Donald Trump defending Levin in his war of words against Kelly.

“All of a sudden,” he continued, “supporting Mark Levin is the price of admission to the MAGA movement. The neoconservative warhawk who once vowed Never Trump is now, according to Trump, the embodiment of Trumpism. The problem is he’s also a colossal hypocrite and wrong about pretty much everything.”

Morgan pointed to a point of agreement he shared with Levin, regarding political rhetoric that compared Trump supporters to Nazis, but argued that the commentator took a different approach when it came to those questioning the Iran war.

With that, he rolled back a clip of Levin blasting critics of the conflict as “woke Reich” and “neofascists.” Morgan then accused Levin of “adopting every single tactic of the original woke movement, right down to advocating cancellation and censorship.”

“Mark Levin is a big advocate for free speech so long as you agree with him,” Morgan sniped.

He went on to lambast Levin’s idea of arming rebels in Iran as a way to topple the regime, showing a clip where the host argued the tactic worked “very well” in Afghanistan, Nicaragua and Angola.

Morgan countered: “So well, in fact, that many of the newly armed rebels in Afghanistan became the Taliban, who the U.S. spent $2 trillion and 20 years fighting before handing them control of the country. Angola was plunged deeper into a civil war, which killed and displaced 5 million people. In Nicaragua, the rebels committed human rights abuses, which forced Reagan to smuggle in weapons with the help of Iran.”

With that questioning of Levin’s judgment, Morgan rounded once again on the host’s attacks against him.

“As for the specific allegation that I am a ‘vile assh*le’, I suppose I’ll have to reflect on that calmly and carefully because let’s be honest, Mark Levin, of all people, is a world expert in vile assh*les,” Morgan concluded.

Watch above via YouTube.

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