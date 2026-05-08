Stephen Colbert Predicts One Fast Food Chain’s Warning May Finally Help Trump See the ‘Cost of War’

Stephen Colbert mocked the administration’s denial that the “economy is bad” by pointing to a blunt warning from President Donald Trump’s favorite fast food chain that, the comedian said, could finally show him “the cost of war.”

Opening The Late Show on Thursday, Colbert began by announcing that the war had entered its 69th day – “nice, and terrible” – before revealing the impact that rising oil prices were having on working Americans, as the Strait of Hormuz deadlock continues.

“We still don’t know how Iran’s response to Trump’s one-page peace offer will be, but we do know the White House is desperate for a deal before the midterms,” he began. “In a recent poll, more than eight in 10 Americans said struggles at the gas pump are putting strain on their finances.”

“The other two Americans couldn’t talk right now because they were busy sucking gas out of their neighbor’s Subaru,” he quipped.

Pivoting to the strain on businesses, Colbert went on: “Businesses are also being hurt. Today, we got a warning that continued supply chain disruptions could push costs higher from the CEO of McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s warned on Thursday that mounting pressures from inflation and supply chain disruptions, pushing up beef and energy costs, were putting strain on franchisees and customers alike.

“Yeah, perhaps this will finally show Trump the true cost of war,” he cracked. “Because this man did not work hard enough for peace, he could lose his 10-piece.”

The host then moved to mock the administration’s Baghdad Bob-style gyrations, highlighting a recent clip from Trump’s chief economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, on Fox Business.

Hassett insisted the economy was in great shape, pointing out that credit card spending is “through the roof.”

“Yes, things are great,” Colbert smiled after rolling the video. “Credit card spending is through the roof! Bottle collection has become very popular! Sales of scratchers have skyrocketed! And there’s never been a better time to start a career as a bus station gigolo!”

Watch above via CBS.

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