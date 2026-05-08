Trump Goes on Early-Morning Picture-Sharing Spree, Including Bizarre Meme About Lasers

President Donald Trump emerged from his slumber early Friday morning, sharing a flurry of images boasting about oil prices, the stock market and a bonkers meme about using lasers on an Iranian military plane.

The posting began at 5:41 a.m. ET, when Trump took to Truth Social to post a picture of himself in front of the White House with UFC honcho Dana White as fighter jets soar overhead, an advertisement for the upcoming fight on the White House lawn.

“June 14th. Biggest ever!!!” Trump wrote of the event, which falls on his 80th birthday.

A fraction of a second later, Trump shared a meme of a U.S. warship firing a laser at an exploding fighter jet sporting an Iranian flag.

“Lasers: Bing, bing, GONE!!!” the text alongside the image reads.

After posting two more graphics boasting about oil prices and the stock market, Trump reshared a chart from the day before, showing the length of the Iran war in relation to other U.S. conflicts.

The chart shows Trump’s ongoing Iran war has so far been shorter than World War II, the Vietnam War, the Civil War, and the War of 1812.

The “Length of Wars” data lists “Iran Excursion” on the bottom at just six weeks, although the conflict has actually been going on for more than nine weeks.

A day earlier, Trump said during a phone call with ABC News’s Rachel Scott that renewed U.S. strikes on Iran are a “love tap” and insisted the shaky ceasefire in the region was still on.

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