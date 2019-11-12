Disney+ Roasted for Rocky Launch Amid Relentless Promotion: ‘Who Could Have Seen it Coming?’
After weeks of relentless promotion on its various platforms, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, finally launched on Tuesday morning. And, according to many frustrated users, it’s off to a shaky start.
Many who have tried to access the service have been met with error messages, and have been unable to access Disney+ content.
The company, of course, is spinning this as a win. In a statement posted to Twitter, Disney chalked up the issues to overwhelming demand.
“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations,” the tweet said. “We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue.”
— Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) November 12, 2019
Nonetheless, the company is getting roasted for the stumbles out of the gate.
I, too, am having problems streaming Disney+ so I guess I’ll go to work instead…. https://t.co/5JgiF4vVZX
— Natalie Jarvey (@natjarv) November 12, 2019
Who could have predicted that Disney+ would be bogged down technical issues on day one? pic.twitter.com/OXtYwXHzqT
— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) November 12, 2019
Enjoyed my favorite Disney movie from childhood this morning! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/vpKs23IPeW
— Gerald Andal (@gereezi) November 12, 2019
Seeing that a lot of people are having issues with Disney+. This is exactly why I thought it was insane that they weren’t letting you download the app in advance.
— Ryan (@RyanQDavis) November 12, 2019
Let’s check in with Disney+’s servers. https://t.co/jpkT1Vmfsd pic.twitter.com/MEMRiVMjSb
— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) November 12, 2019
Ummmm how is the Disney+ app already down?!
— Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 12, 2019
It’s weird that Disney Plus has issues on its first day. I mean, every other high-profile thing like this in the course of internet history has had exactly the same problem, but wow, who could have seen it coming?
— Stan GORE-aczek (@stanhoraczek) November 12, 2019
high school musical: the musical: the series: the error code 76 that says you can’t watch high school musical: the musical: the series when you’re sure it’s just disney+ having problems because too many people are trying to watch high school musical: the musical: the series
— Ross Miller (@ohnorosco) November 12, 2019
