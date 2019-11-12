comScore

Disney+ Roasted for Rocky Launch Amid Relentless Promotion: ‘Who Could Have Seen it Coming?’

By Joe DePaoloNov 12th, 2019, 12:17 pm

After weeks of relentless promotion on its various platforms, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, finally launched on Tuesday morning. And, according to many frustrated users, it’s off to a shaky start.

Many who have tried to access the service have been met with error messages, and have been unable to access Disney+ content.

The company, of course, is spinning this as a win. In a statement posted to Twitter, Disney chalked up the issues to overwhelming demand.

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations,” the tweet said. “We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue.”

Nonetheless, the company is getting roasted for the stumbles out of the gate.

