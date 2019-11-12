Disney+ Roasted for Rocky Launch Amid Relentless Promotion: ‘Who Could Have Seen it Coming?’

After weeks of relentless promotion on its various platforms, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, finally launched on Tuesday morning. And, according to many frustrated users, it’s off to a shaky start.

Many who have tried to access the service have been met with error messages, and have been unable to access Disney+ content.

The company, of course, is spinning this as a win. In a statement posted to Twitter, Disney chalked up the issues to overwhelming demand.

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations,” the tweet said. “We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue.”

Nonetheless, the company is getting roasted for the stumbles out of the gate.

I, too, am having problems streaming Disney+ so I guess I’ll go to work instead…. https://t.co/5JgiF4vVZX — Natalie Jarvey (@natjarv) November 12, 2019

Who could have predicted that Disney+ would be bogged down technical issues on day one? pic.twitter.com/OXtYwXHzqT — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) November 12, 2019

Enjoyed my favorite Disney movie from childhood this morning! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/vpKs23IPeW — Gerald Andal (@gereezi) November 12, 2019

Seeing that a lot of people are having issues with Disney+. This is exactly why I thought it was insane that they weren’t letting you download the app in advance. — Ryan (@RyanQDavis) November 12, 2019

Ummmm how is the Disney+ app already down?! — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 12, 2019

It’s weird that Disney Plus has issues on its first day. I mean, every other high-profile thing like this in the course of internet history has had exactly the same problem, but wow, who could have seen it coming? — Stan GORE-aczek (@stanhoraczek) November 12, 2019

high school musical: the musical: the series: the error code 76 that says you can’t watch high school musical: the musical: the series when you’re sure it’s just disney+ having problems because too many people are trying to watch high school musical: the musical: the series — Ross Miller (@ohnorosco) November 12, 2019

