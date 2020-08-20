The final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention had an extraordinarily tender moment as it aired a speech from a young boy who received Joe Biden’s help and reassurance over his speech impediment.

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire, told the convention of an encounter he had with Biden as the 2020 Democratic nominee campaigned in the state earlier in the year.

“He told me that we were members of the same club,” Harrington said. “We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president.”

Harrington told viewers about the advice Biden gave him on how to learn to speak out loud. After showing viewers how Biden’s advice helped him craft his speech, Harrington added, “We all want the world to feel better. We need the world to feel better.”

He continued:

I’m just a regular kid and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he can do for all of us. Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to. Someone who cares. Someone who will make our country and the world feel better. We’re counting on you to elect Joe Biden.

Harrington’s speech shocked and awed viewers of the convention who took to Twitter to applaud him for the bravery of his national address.

Brayden Harrington showed the nation incredible courage and strength tonight. Go, Brayden! https://t.co/eBiebJ69mn — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 21, 2020

I hope everybody recognizes the guts it took for Brayden Harrington to get up there tonight. Astounding. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 21, 2020

Cheers to Brayden for stuttering before an audience of millions. Notice how he struggles for breaths here. Stuttering takes so much air out of you. You may hear Biden struggle to breathe a bit this way later. — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) August 21, 2020

