Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination for president on Thursday night at the DNC — delivering an upbeat message aimed to unite a divided nation.

At the outset of his remarks, the former vice president went after President Donald Trump for stoking fear, and exploiting partisan rifts.

“The current president has cloaked American darkness for much too long,” Biden said. “Too much anger. Too much fear, too much division. Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.”

The former vice president went on to appeal to those who don’t plan to vote for him in the fall — pledging to work just as hard for them as he will for his supporters.

“This is not a partisan moment,” Biden said. “This must be an American moment. It’s a moment that calls for hope and light and love, hope for our future, light to see our way forward and love for one another.”

Watch above, via CNN.

