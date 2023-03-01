‘Do Parents Want To See Teachers Behave Like That?’ Varney & Company Laugh Out Loud At Randi Weingarten Student Debt ‘Meltdown’

Stuart Varney and his panel on Wednesday’s Varney & Company laughed out loud after watching a clip of teacher’s union president Randi Weingarten at a rally outside the Supreme Court about student loan forgiveness.

Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, went off in her remarks at a Student Debt Crisis Center event in protest of SCOTUS hearing challenges to President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan.

Introducing the clip, Varney described Weingarten as “just melting down” and said, “You’ve got to watch this.”

After the clip played, Varney and the panel of guests laughed out loud.

“Geez,” said Varney.

“That’s how I yell at my kids!” laughed Lauren Simonetti.

“Wow!” said Liz Peek.

Still chuckling, Varney asked Peek, “Do you want to see – do parents want to see teachers behave like that?”

“This is my opinion,” Varney continued. “She wrecked the public school system.”

That was meant in the critical sense, not in the “pwned” sense, and Peek agreed.

“She basically stands up for the unions,” said Peek. “She does not stand up for students or for parents.”

After some discussion of the topic, and noting that most student debt is held by “wealthier Americans,” Peek concluded that “it’s absurd to have this woman ranting and raving like a banshee about this.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox Business Network.

