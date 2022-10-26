‘Do You Have a Single Friend? You’re an Absolute Jerk’: CNN Republican LOSES IT on Democratic Strategist

CNN contributor Scott Jennings called former Barack Obama campaign manager Jim Messina “an absolute jerk” on the network Wednesday during a heated exchange over Latino voters. Jennings was so peeved at Messina that he also asked him if he has any friends.

Both were part of a panel moderated by CNN Tonight hosts Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota.

Messina argued the Latino voting block does not exist, and Republicans in certain states have simply been successful at courting them based on geography and issues that affect them locally.

“The Democrats are having a struggle internally about whether we will be PC and say these great things, and call them Latinx and all of this stuff,” Messina said. “Or we are going to talk to voters about things they care about, like the economy, and education and things that every other voter cares about.”

Jennings argued the Republican Party has had success because it welcomes Latinos as being people with diverse interests who are not single-issue voters. While doing so, he said he likes Republican Blake Masters’ chances of unseating incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The line drew a strong response from Messina, who asked Jennings if he would like to wager on a Kari Lake victory in Arizona.

“You are holding the Republican line,” he said to Jennings. “Enough with the talking points.”

Jennings responded, “Are you saying the Democrats are doing well in Arizona?”

After much crosstalk, Jennings agreed with Messina that Democrats are holding their own in Arizona, but Messina again told him to stop repeating a “talking point.”

Jennings lost his cool and said, “I tell you what, man, do you have a single friend? You’re an absolute jerk.”

As Camerota called for both guests to stop, Jennings unleashed on Messina.

“I don’t even know you, and you come out here and insult me,” he said. “I don’t come out here and read talking points.”

