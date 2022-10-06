Doctor Crashes Fox News Segment Hitting Biden for Weed Pardons: ‘No One Should Go to Jail Simply for Smoking a Joint’

A medical guest on Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle opined President Joe Biden’s blanket pardon for those convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana is not all that bad.

The comment came as host Laura Ingraham and CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp argued against the decision.

Biden announced an executive order Thursday that will grant pardons to tens of thousands of people who were convicted at the federal level for possessing cannabis.

Ingraham noted the coming pardons on her show. She welcomed Schlapp and Dr. Russel Kamer of the health services company Partners In Safety to discuss the topic.

Schlapp argued Biden is attempting to “rally his troops” with fewer than five weeks until the midterms. He also said the decision to issue the pardons is more about “winning races” than helping people.

Ingraham invoked reporting from Bloomberg that found marijuana is “almost as addictive as opioids in teens.” She turned to Kamer for his thoughts on Biden’s decision.

“Doctor, this is only going to get worse,” she said. “You can kind of see this train coming down the track. Your reaction tonight?”

The doctor responded:

Yes, well, it definitely is getting worse with the lax attitude towards all drugs in general. But I do want to say that President Biden and his pardoning of the marijuana users, I agree with that. No one should go to jail simply for smoking a joint. That’s ridiculous. The fact is that president Biden has been very anti-legalization. So, in those ways, he’s been very good on the topic.

Kamer said his fight is with “cannabis criminals” in New York he claimed are using public funds to start an “addiction for profit” industry.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com