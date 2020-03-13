Tonight Tucker Carlson confronted Seema Verma, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, for dodging on whether the U.S. will have enough ventilators to respond to growing needs as the coronavirus spreads.

After that segment aired, Carlson spoke with Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert who was absolutely stunned by Verma’s attempt at assuaging concerns:

“Let me just make a comment that I’ve never made in a public interview before. I’ve served in the last five presidential administrations, just most recently as a science envoy for the State Department in the Trump administration… And I have to say, having heard that conversation you just had scares me terribly. That was one of the most incompetent and absolutely incoherent responses to what’s going on right now. And I take no assurance from what I just heard that somebody is in charge in HHS right now in this level with this issue.”

He said the U.S. is “terribly underprepared” for the serious equipment needs across the country “and to continue to maintain that we are I think is really, really, very disturbing.”

“We’re in a fight against this virus. We don’t have time for double talk. We need straight talk,” Osterholm added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

