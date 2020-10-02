Dr. Qanta Ahmed, a pulmonologist at NYU Langone and media commentator, said President Donald Trump will quickly overcome the coronavirus in an appearance on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

“Our president is constitutionally incredibly strong. He operates more like a 45-year-old than a 74-year-old in terms of his stamina,” Ahmed said. “He has no underlying comorbidities. He will naturally resolve this quickly.”

Ahmed said that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care for three days when he contracted the coronavirus in June. Noting that world leaders are treated differently from the average patient, Ahmed said “we must not panic” if Trump is moved to an area of higher monitoring: If Trump is moved to an “intensive care unit setting, [it] does not mean that Trump is critically ill,” she explained.

The doctor said that “you can guarantee” the White House is considering administering the therapeutic drug remdesivir to the president, as well as convalescent plasma.

“Even with mild symptoms?” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“This is the president. The goal is to bring him to PCR negative as soon as possible,” Ahmed said, noting the importance of having a president who is not carrying a potentially deadly infection.

After declaring that the president will overcome the virus quickly, Ahmed said therapeutics “can accelerate that. That will be the enormous focus on his advisors in terms of his position today.”

The doctor argued that Trump’s medical advisers will seek to accelerate his quarantine, predicting it will last for ten days instead of the recommended 14. “He needs to be on the move,” she said.

Ahmed told Fox & Friends that the virus has evolved since the start of the pandemic to be less deadly.

“I’m extremely confident that the president will resolve this,” she said. “And in a few days, we’ll be talking about his PCR test coming back negative.”

