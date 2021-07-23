Don Lemon Goes Off: Adults Refusing to Get Vaccinated Are Acting ‘Idiotic and Nonsensical!’

CNN’s Don Lemon expressed frustration Friday night with adults who are still refusing to get vaccinated.

In a segment with Mark McKinnon and Ana Navarro, Lemon mockingly referenced the argument that you shouldn’t “say bad things about people who don’t get the vaccine because then they’ll feel like you’re attacking them.”

“How much more…” he asked with disbelief. “You gotta call it what it is! If behavior is idiotic and nonsensical, I think that you need to tell people that their behavior is idiotic and nonsensical!”

“It doesn’t mean that they are idiots,” Lemon continued. “It’s just that their behavior on this particular point is not making sense.”

He asked “how many people have to die” before more adults get the vaccine.

“Why are adults believing people on the internet instead of science and experts? Why are they believing Donald Trump, who lies more than he tells the truth on any given day of the week?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

