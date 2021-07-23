In One Tweet, AZ Lawmaker Says She Likes Robert E. Lee and Doesn’t Like ‘Traitors’

Arizona Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers had some thoughts on Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians changing its name to the Guardians starting next season. The move comes after years of lobbying by activist groups who said the current team name is offensive to Native Americans.

Not surprisingly, the announcement on Friday threw more fuel on the culture war fire, as many conservatives decried the change as woke, etc. But among all the hot takes about the change, there was something extra special about the one offered by Rogers, who declared her like of controversial names and figures. Most curiously, she declared she likes Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, but does not like “traitors who hate America.”

I like Indians and I like Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don’t like traitors who hate America. Stand up for our culture! — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 23, 2021

Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson served as generals in the Confederate Army, and if Rogers doesn’t like traitors who “hate America,” leading armies into battle against U.S. soldiers would certainly seem to qualify one as a traitor.

Rogers has been a staunch advocate of overturning the 2020 presidential election because she falsely says it was stolen from Donald Trump. In fact, she’s leading an effort to “decertify” the results in Arizona.

