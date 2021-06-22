Don Lemon Responds to Tucker Carlson Segment on His House: ‘Says Much More About You and Your Ignorance’

On Tuesday, Don Lemon tersely responded to a derisive segment about him that Tucker Carlson did the previous night over on Fox News.

“I just want to fill you in on something that is going on at the Fox propaganda network,” said Lemon. “I don’t usually respond to these things. I don’t like to punch down, and I’d rather focus on issues on this show that are important to you, other than someone taking potshots at me.”

Lemon then cut to a clip of Carlson’s show from Monday, in which the Fox News host said of Lemon, “No, he does not live in Section 8 housing. He lives in one of the Whitest towns in America. In fact, 80%.”

“Section 8 housing,” said a disgusted Lemon. “Let me simply just say this. If you think that a Black person who doesn’t live in public housing can’t experience or understand racism in this country, well, that just says much more about you and your ignorance on these issues than it does about me.”

In the offending segment, Carlson repeatedly mispronounced Lemon’s name and took issue with a recent interview the CNN host gave to The Washington Post in which Lemon said, “We’re living in two different realities as Black and White people.”

“We read that and we thought, well here is a guy who makes millions of dollars a year for presiding over a show that is failing,” mocked Carlson. “That seems like a pretty good deal. But like so many, Don Lemon is also a victim.”

Carlson described where Lemon lives to viewers and said, “He regularly lectures America about diversity. But what he didn’t tell The Washington Post, is that in his free time he runs away from diversity. His reality is that he doesn’t like diversity at all. None of them do.”

