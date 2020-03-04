Fox News contributor and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazille admitted on Fox & Friends, Wednesday, that she “was a bad girl yesterday,” after she told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” live on the network.

On the Democratic primaries, Brazille said, “It’s an unpredictable, disruptive political process that we’re looking at now.”

“It’s like President Trump. It’s built into the sauce, and people know President Trump so they’re like, ‘I don’t like that tweet but I still like President Trump.’ With Joe Biden, it’s like, ‘He forgot my name, but so what. He knows exactly what I need in order to be a successful human being.’ I mean, look, people like Joe Biden but I have to tell you Bernie still has grassroots support,” she continued. “He has an infrastructure, and whether you like him or dislike him, a lot of people support him because they believe that he has a vision for the country, and socialism to them is not about a giveaway. It’s not about a takeaway. It’s about making sure there’s a fair playing field for all Americans. That is what Bernie Sanders is about.”

“Now, let me just say this because I don’t want to be a bad girl today,” Brazille declared. “I was a bad girl yesterday because you know I’m a hot sister.”

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade responded, “What are you talking about? Who were you bad about?”

Brazille then gave Kilmeade a look and continued to talk about Mike Bloomberg instead.

Brazille told McDaniel to “go to hell” on Fox News, Tuesday after the RNC chairwoman claimed the DNC had rigged the election against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I want to talk to my Republicans. Stay the hell out of our race! Stay the hell out of our race! I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have a winner take all,” Brazille said. “They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side, and for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell!”

Later on Tuesday evening, Fox News anchor Bret Baier said to Brazille, “I just want to say that your tone has changed a little bit. You came in here a little bit hot and bothered and you were spicy today, and you had a little dust up with Ronna McDaniel.”

“I’m gonna tell you the secret, I’m a forgiving kind of person,” Brazille replied. “I want to thank Chris Wallace and Brit Hume and Juan Williams. Yes, all three men. Juan gave me the fist bump, Chris gave me the talk, and Brit reminded me that, you know, sometimes you don’t… you shouldn’t call people out right.”

“But let me just say this, as long as I’m alive, I’m going to speak truth to power, and I want to make sure that the chairwoman — I know what her job is like — but I want her to understand, to respect the process on the Democratic side,” she continued. “Democracy is messy, but do not tell the world that the Democratic Party is trying to rig it for one candidate. We’re trying to make sure everybody get a delegate. That’s why I said put down that one for Tulsi.”

Watch above via Fox News.

