Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile told her Republican counterpart Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” after the official said the DNC has “rigged” the 2020 primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.

Brazile, now a Fox News contributor, spoke to Ed Henry and Sandra Smith on Tuesday, and she was asked for her thoughts on McDaniels’ commentary earlier in the program on the potential for a brokered Democratic convention.

“It’s leading towards potentially a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote,” McDaniel said, echoing rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

Brazile was far from impressed:

First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. Stay the hell out of our race! Stay the hell out of our race! I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner take all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side, and for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell!

Brazile’s remarks drew gasps from Henry, but she charged on and repeated “No! Go to hell!”

“I’m tired of it, Ed. We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee,” she continued. “If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid. I know what’s going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump.”

Brazile slammed the president for his part in peddling the claim that the Democrats are out to undermine Sanders:

To infer that we are trying to prevent one candidate over another, that’s not happening. If there is any proof, Madam Chairwoman, any proof, Mr. President, that we’re trying to somehow or another change this process for one candidate, show the proof!

UPDATE – 12:22 p.m. ET: McDaniel has issued a response to Brazile:

It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

