‘Don’t Worry Baby, Your Turn May Come’: Ex-RNC Chair Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene For Posting Fake Mug Shot

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for posting a fake mug shot in support of former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday evening, the Republican frontrunner surrendered to law enforcement at the Fulton County Jail where he had his mug shot taken. Trump faces multiple counts along with 18 other defendants for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

In response, Greene along with other die-hard MAGA supporters began posting fake mug shots to show their solidarity with Trump. Greene’s current X (Twitter) profile picture is a doctored mug shot image that she posted with the caption, “I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent. ‘Persecution, not prosecution.’ #MAGAMugshot.”

During a Friday appearance on Morning Joe, Steele slammed Republicans for backing Trump even as he faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

“We knew Donald Trump was going to put on a T-shirt. We knew what it is going to say,” Steele told the MSNBC panel. “He’s going to make his bling off of it. He’s going to get his cash because that’s what it’s always been about.”

He added, “Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to take a mug shot of her. So don’t worry, baby. Your turn may come sooner than you think.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

