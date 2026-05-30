President Donald Trump expressed frustration with musicians dropping out of his “Freedom 250” concert series, floating the idea of simply replacing all of them with himself.

Many of the artists first announced as part of the Great American State Fair, just one celebration for the United States’ 250th birthday, have since dropped out, some citing divisiveness around the event and responses from the public. Young MC, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, and others have all stepped away from the event.

In a Saturday Truth Social post, Trump accused the artists of having “the yips.” He then went on to call the event the “number one attraction anywhere in the world” and boasted that he draws bigger crowds than Elvis Presley did “in his prime.”

He wrote:

I understand Artists are getting “the yips” having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!

The president promised a “wild” celebration on Wednesday and appeared to suggest he’d be the only attraction needed there.

He wrote:

Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called “Artists” that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Richard Grenell, Trump’s presidential envoy for special missions, previously lashed out at McBride, calling her a “left wokey” for dropping out of the event.

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