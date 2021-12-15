Dr. Fauci Announces Current Vaccines Are Effective Against Omicron: ‘No Need for a Variant-Specific Booster’

Dr. Anthony Fauci offered good news when he said that current vaccines and boosters will sufficiently protect people from the ongoing spread of Omicron.

Fauci and his fellow public health officials held a White House press event on Wednesday to go over the latest data collected by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. While he stated that the Omicron variant of Covid “compromises” the protections offered by two-dose vaccines, they still offer “considerable protection against severe disease.”

Fauci went on to say that booster shots seemingly reinforce the level of protection vaccines offer people from Omicron.

“Booster vaccine regiments work against Omicron,” Fauci said. “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster, so the message remains clear: if you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. And particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot.”

While the Omicron variant is thought to be more contagious than previous mutations of the virus, medical experts have assessed that it seems less likely to cause life-threatening illness, and current vaccines will shield against it. This has prompted new conversations about masking and vaccination mandates.

Watch above, via CBS.

