Fox News Doctor Calls for U.S. to Move On From Pandemic: ‘Time to Move Forward and Allow This Mild Infection to Circulate’

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier put forth the argument that America has reached the point where the public should largely do away with mask and vaccine mandates.

Saphier joined Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom Wednesday to talk about Democrats who support a vaccine mandate for anyone who wants to board a plane. Saphier argued that “you don’t see high transmission on planes, if any at all,” and she described mandates as “knee-jerk” policies that “make for good optics, but not actually doing much to decrease the transmission.”

From there, Hemmer turned to the Omicron variant as he spoke about its high level of contagiousness, but also the assessment out of South Africa that it seems to cause less severe illness than other forms of the coronavirus. This prompted Saphier to suggest that since the world has vaccines, boosters and Covid treatments publicly available now, the country should move on from mandates and keep building up public natural immunity.

We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted. There will always be people who are vulnerable to the virus, just like every year, we see people vulnerable to flu and other causes of pneumonia. We need to continue to protect them. But for the rest of society, it is time to move forward. We have never required a vaccine to prevent the sniffles. People at this point have access to affordable vaccines that can reduce their risk of severe illness, and they can get boosted at this point if they want to even further reduce the risk of severe illness. At this point, it is time to move forward and allow this mild infection to circulate so we can continue to build that hybrid immunity: the combination of vaccine-induced and natural immunity, which is proven to be the most robust form of immunity that will continue to build that wall of protection.

