CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta pleaded with CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo Wednesday night, urging the host to take a day off after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gupta began, “Chris, you — look. I just want to say, and I know this is not what the segment’s about. First of all, I’m happy to see you. We spoke last night after the show. You had these rigors. I’m just going to say it, so bad that I think you chipped a tooth.”

“Yes,” Cuomo responded.

Gupta continued, “This was significant for you, Chris. And I’m just going to say, as well, you know, we talk about abdication of duty. I don’t want to abdicate my duty. I know you’re a warrior, but you’re allowed to take a day off. Say you feel worse today; I’m glad you don’t have the tightness in the chest still.”

“I was worried about that, but Chris, man, you know, we love you, we think about you, and it’s okay to, you know, I know you’re dreaming about this stuff, you’re fully engaged, but it’s okay to take a day off,” the doctor stated.

Cuomo replied, “You’re totally right, you got to take care of yourself, you can’t take care of anybody else.”

