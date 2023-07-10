Elie Mystal Rips Biden’s Hesitancy to ‘Politicize’ Supreme Court: ‘Happened So Long Ago That Joe Biden Probably Doesn’t Even Remember It’

The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal called out President Joe Biden on Monday for refusing to expand the Supreme Court over fear of politicizing it, arguing that “that horse left the barn” decades ago.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace last month, Biden expressed concern over expanding the Supreme Court.

“If we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re gonna politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy,” he warned. “That I can’t get back.”

Reacting to Biden’s comments on MSNBC’s The Beat on Monday, Mystal said, “The politicization of the court happened so long ago that Joe Biden probably doesn’t even remember it.”

He continued:

Because that horse left the barn in 2000 in Bush v. Gore. That was the fulcrum point for the politicization of the court, so I don’t know what President Biden is talking about. If he’s worried about never getting something back, no, you’re never getting it back. The toothpaste is out of the tube. The question is, are you gonna clean it up? Are you gonna do something about the toothpaste out of the tube or are you just gonna leave it there like that’s part of the art in your bathroom now? Like, that is the situation that we’re in.

Mystal then questioned, “Even if you are legitimately worried about the politicization of the court, can’t you do something about the corruption of the court? Can’t you care about that? Can’t you do something to stop the ethics violations that are happening apparently daily coming out of this high— alleged highest court in the land?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

