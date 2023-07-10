Fox’s Varney Tells DeSantis ‘You’re Down Over 30 Points to Trump,’ Asks ‘What’s Your Strategy?’

Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney came right out and asked presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (R-FL) what his strategy is to bridge the enormous gap between his candidacy and Donald Trump‘s among Republican voters.

A Fox News poll showed DeSantis trailing Trump by 34 points nationally, while a Florida poll showed Trump dominating DeSantis in his home state.

“You’re down over 30 points to Trump; what’s your strategy for catching up?” Varney asked during Monday’s Varney & Co. DeSantis responded:

Well, first, I think it’s pretty clear the media does not want me to be the candidate. I think they’ve created a narrative that somehow the race is over. This is going to be a state-by-state contest; we’ve worked really hard to build the type of organization in places like Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina — that you need in order to win these early contests. We’re going to continue doing that, we gotta work, but we’ve got very, very favorable response, and we’re going to continue building on that momentum. At the end of the day, I think the fact that I’m the one that’s targeted by the media and by the left, and even by the President of Mexico, it’s because people know I will beat Biden, and I will actually deliver on the issues, beat the Democrats, like at the border; beat them on things like ESG, beat them on crime, and they don’t want to see that. So, I think we’re going to keep telling the truth, and I think you’re going to see good results.

DeSantis’ comments were similar to ones he gave Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo Sunday when she asked, “What’s going on with your campaign? There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year… What happened?!”

The Florida governor began by blaming the media, then said he didn’t expect the nomination to be an easy process.

“I never expected to just snap fingers and all of a sudden, you know, you win seven months before [anything] happens,” he said. “You got to earn it and you got to work. And it requires a lot of toil and tears and sweat. And we’re going to do that.”

Watch the Fox Business Network clip above.

