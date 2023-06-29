Nicolle Wallace Fails to Ask Biden About His Son Hunter’s Guilty Plea During 20-Minute Interview

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace discussed several topics with President Joe Biden during an interview on Thursday. However, one topic was noticeably absent: his son Hunter Biden’s guilty plea.

Wallace, in her 20-minute interview, did not find the time to ask Biden about one of the most prominent stories in the news this month — his son’s guilty plea and the bombshell text message which showed Hunter Biden threatening a Chinese businessman into giving him money.

The MSNBC host asked the president about the war in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump’s legal woes, and her former employer, the late John McCain, before the president awkwardly walked off stage while the cameras were still rolling. While Hunter Biden’s name was not mentioned once, President Biden did briefly mention his other son, the late Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty this month to two federal tax crimes in what critics dubbed a “sweetheart” deal.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley — who was involved with the agency’s investigation into Hunter Biden — told Fox News on Wednesday that he and other agents “weren’t allowed to ask questions” about President Biden or to “include certain names,” which resulted in the investigation becoming “hindered.”

According to Shapley, Hunter Biden received “around $8.3 million” from China, Ukraine, and Romania between 2014 and 2019.

President Biden has repeatedly avoided questions about his son’s legal troubles, and in May, just a month before the plea, Biden claimed his son had “done nothing wrong.”

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” he told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Hunter Biden found himself embroiled in even more controversy this month after a leaked text message from 2017 showed him threatening a Chinese businessman:

I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

After President Biden was asked on Wednesday whether he had any involvement in his “son’s Chinese shakedown text message,” Biden responded, “NO!”

