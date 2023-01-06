Elie Mystal Shreds ‘Littlefinger’ McCarthy: ‘Willing to Let Congress Burn to Be King of the Ashes’

Elie Mystal of The Nation slammed Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ahead of a 14th vote for speaker of the House in which the Republican said he will prevail this time.

Appearing on Friday’s All In on MSNBC, Mystal said McCarthy is wrecking the institution with deals and concessions he has made to receive a majority of the votes.

Chris Hayes hosted Mystal and Elaina Plott Calabro of The Atlantic.

“The fact that one of the asks of Marjorie Taylor Greene was like, some committee of inquiry into the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners, Elaina, just suggests to me that’s not going anywhere in what the actual business this new Republican majority tends to this year,” Hayes said.

“It’s part of why Marjorie Taylor Greene has been so supportive of Kevin McCarthy from the beginning,” Plott responded. “The implication – to the extent that we know as reporters just explicitly on the record – is that she will most likely get a seat on the oversight committee. And what she wants to do from there is launch investigations into Biden cabinet officials, into Hunter Biden, into President Biden himself.”

Plott noted Greene has filed numerous impeachment resolutions against President Joe Biden.

Mystal responded by comparing McCarthy to the Game of Thrones character Littlefinger, known for his double-dealing.

“Littlefinger McCarthy has showed that he was willing to let Congress burn to be king of the ashes,” he stated. “And now we have for the next two years are those ashes that we have to sift through and see if we can find any functioning government amongst the ruin that McCarthy has wrecked with his own, sweaty, desperate ambition.”

Hayes seemed to agree.

“It is one of the most remarkable, humiliating, graspy performances in public life I have ever seen,” said the host. “That guy’s gonna be the leader after all this.”

Mystal called McCarthy “MacBethian.”

“At the end of the day, he’s not a leader,” Mystal said. “He is beholden to all of the forces he’s had to get him to this point.”

