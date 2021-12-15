Elizabeth Warren Shreds Elon Musk: ‘The World’s Richest Freeloader Evidently Has a Very Thin Skin’

Elizabeth Warren appeared on Wednesday’s ReidOut and responded to insults Elon Musk lobbed at her on Twitter.

After TIME magazine named Musk Person of the Year, Warren tweeted, “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

In response, the CEO of Tesla told the senator to “Stop projecting.” He added, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Lastly, Musk said, “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid prefaced her interview with Warren by declaring Musk “The Absolute Worst.”

Reid highlighted Musk’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. She also noted that Musk called for an end to government subsidies, despite the fact that electric vehicle subsidies have played a major role in Tesla’s history. After quoting Warren’s tweet, Reid touted a ProPublica report.

“Its investigation found that 2018, Musk paid nothing in federal income taxes and less than $70,000 in 2015 and 2017,” said Reid.

The MSNBC turned to Warren and invited her to respond to Musk’s comments.

“The world’s richest free loader evidently has a very thin skin,” she said. “But you know the part that makes me angry about this? It’s on behalf of every public schoolteacher, every waitress, every computer programmer, every street cleaner who actually paid taxes and that means they paid more than Elon Musk did in federal income taxes. And that’s just not right and it means the system is broken.”

She continued, “But the days when these guys not only get to rake it all in but then rub everybody else’s nose in it while they head off in outer space and declare how they did this all on their own when they were subsidized by the federal government and subsidized by every waitress and public schoolteacher who paid their taxes. This is wrong. And Elon Musk needs to eat a big dish of that.”

Musk will indeed “eat a big dish” of taxes soon. The world’s richest person has a $15 billion tax bill stemming from stock options he owns.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com