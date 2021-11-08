Newsmax host Eric Bolling slammed reports that the cable news network, whose hosts have decried coronavirus mandates, will be mandating Covid-19 vaccines.

Mediaite first reported that the network had a vaccine mandate on Friday. In the wake of that report, Newsmax host Steve Cortes declared he will not “comply” with any vaccine mandate.

During his show on Monday, Bolling decried what he called “wild rumors flying around the Internet this weekend about Newsmax and the vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden administration. Turns out there was incorrect reports that this company is requiring all employees to get vaccinated or basically lose our jobs and that’s simply not true. Fake news!”

“Newsmax is not requiring any of us to get vaccinated,” continued Bolling. “No one is getting fired. We believe the Biden-imposed mandate is a massive overreach.”

While Bolling is correct that Newsmax is not forcing its staff to get vaccinated, it said Friday in an internal email that it is complying with the Biden vaccine mandate for businesses.

The email, which was obtained by Mediaite, informed staff that all vaccinated employees needed to submit a copy of their vaccination cards to HR. Starting Dec. 5, unvaccinated employees are required to wear a mask in the office and undergo weekly testing.

Per the email:

– Beginning on December 5th, employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask while working in the office. – Beginning on January 4, 2022, all employees should be fully vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated you will be required to be tested each week for COVID. Testing will be provided in Newsmax’s offices at no charge.

As Bolling noted in his segment, a U.S. federal appeals court did temporarily halt the Biden mandate on Saturday, the day after the email went out to all Newsmax employees.

“One of the people suing the Biden administration to stop the employer mandates is named Brandon, so let’s go Brandon,” added Bolling, echoing the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.” The Brandon to whom Bolling was referring was Brandon Trosclair, a “Louisiana grocery store owner … who says he does not want to inject himself into his employees’ private health decisions.”

“Now, this is a Brandon we can get behind,” added Bolling. “Again, I’m pro-vaccine, but only if you and your doctor agree, not Big Brother government, not Dr. Flip-Flop [Anthony] Fauci and certainly not Drs. Biden, Joe nor Jill.” Neither the president nor First Lady are medical doctors, though the latter has a doctorate in education.

“Anyone suggesting we have a vaccine mandate is grossly erroneous and I mean anyone,” continued Bolling. “In fact, for anyone working at Newsmax who chooses not to get vaccinated, the company is offering weekly testing at all our studios.”

What Bolling is describing here is Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses, which Newsmax said it was complying with in the internal email sent Friday.

“Let’s move on folks, there’s no story here,” said Bolling. “There’s no there there. Except for the fake news media that will stop at nothing to silence the only true conservative voice left in cable news. Especially one growing like us.”

