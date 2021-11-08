Twitter users mocked MSNBC on Monday for tweeting an article with the comment, “Why the inflation we’re seeing now is a good thing.”

Why the inflation we’re seeing now is a good thing https://t.co/WwkvaAinEo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 8, 2021

The article, headlined “How Covid became the unlikely hero of our inflation crisis” and written by James Surowiecki, delved into some of the economic issues arising in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and pointed out several ways that American workers and consumers had benefitted:

Of course, having the price of something you buy a ton of rise 10-20 percent in a matter of months hurts. But that’s the point: It’s enough to talk about the inflation we actually do have (inflation we haven’t really had to deal with for more than a decade). You don’t need to, as it were, over-egg the pudding. At the same time, any discussion of inflation needs to include the context in which it’s happening. Historically, recessions have left Americans poorer, not better off. But the Covid recession was different. As people shifting their habits drastically in response to the pandemic, they spent much less and saved more. Even though millions of Americans lost their jobs, enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus payments left many of them better off, not worse. And the stock market, after initially falling, boomed.

However, none of that context was present in MSNBC’s tweet, and Twitter users were swift and blunt in their mockery.

Did a republican strategist write this headline for them? https://t.co/aZinbvB437 — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) November 8, 2021

“People not being able to afford groceries is a good thing”……? Lunatics, all of you. https://t.co/RJ7UQJBKfW — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 8, 2021

They’ve been trying to tamp down on our milk consumption for years. https://t.co/IMA0b0GUVL — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 8, 2021

The Media’s coverage of #Bidenflation: 1. Inflation isn’t happening. 2. Inflation is just transitory. 3. Inflation isn’t Biden’s fault. 4. Inflation is a good thing. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/r8dU3xk676 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2021

so ready for the midterms https://t.co/QrRHEilHTj — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 8, 2021

Pro Tip: Repeating a false statement doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/5UcPdUQ9G0 — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) November 8, 2021

weird how these two facts aren’t in the same paragraph https://t.co/glMeGQAgpg pic.twitter.com/Bq6V0shjHr — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 8, 2021

Things that are stupid for $500, Alex. https://t.co/3zAbgWuGDr — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 8, 2021

MSNBC who is paying you for this propaganda? https://t.co/BEfVTrrfGf — Preston Pysh (@PrestonPysh) November 8, 2021

You will own nothing and inflation will make you happy. https://t.co/2FaCWYFoh1 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) November 8, 2021

You will drink $30 milk and you will LIKE IT https://t.co/CvOiO6uDFA — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) November 8, 2021

