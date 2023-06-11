Eric Swalwell Tells Medhi Hasan Republicans in Congress ‘Actually Work As a Law Firm’ For Donald Trump

California Democrat and former House Intel Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell said Sunday that congressional Republicans “act as a law firm” for Donald Trump and are offering defenses the ex-president “doesn’t even want.”

Swalwell joined MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan on Sunday to discuss the criminal indictment of Trump and the reactions to it from Republicans in congress, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham’s on This Week and Rep. Jim Jordan’s on CNN’s State of the Union.

Hasan asked Swalwell whether the “so-called ‘tough on crime’ party” was telling criminals to “just run for president” with their objections to the prosecution of Trump, and Swalwell added that the GOP is “the party of law and disorder, now.”

“And actually, they work as a law firm for Donald Trump, with Jim Jordan being the managing partner,” said Swalwell. “And what’s so striking to me, though, is, and I’ve seen this before as a prosecutor, is that they are offering Donald Trump defenses that he doesn’t even want!”

“I’ve heard, you know, so many different defenses from Lindsey Graham and Jim Jordan, you know, about, you know, the National Archives and the Presidential Records Act,” he said. “But at the end of the day, what Donald Trump is saying is, ‘if I did it, it’s legal, because I did it.’ And that relates to everything. ‘It’s a perfect phone call when I shake down President Zelensky because I’m the one that made the phone call.'”

Swalwell, who tweeted memes on Saturday about his own removal from the Intel committee, rhetorically asked what would be the alternative to prosecution.

“What was the FBI and the Department of Justice to do? To just allow Mar-a-Lago to continue to operate like a Barnes & Noble, where anybody could come in and look at classified documents that Donald Trump had in his possession?” he said.

